Eritrea’s Biniam Girmay pulled out of the Giro d’Italia with a left eye injury he suffered after being hit by a prosecco cork while celebrating an historic stage victory, his team Intermarche said on Wednesday.

Girmay became the first black African to win on any of cycling’s three grand tours after claiming the honours on Tuesday’s 10th stage of this year’s race, between Pescara and Jesi.

Intermarche’s team doctor Piet Daneels said tests showed “haemorrhage in the anterior chamber of the left eye”.

“In consultation with the medical and sport staff, the decision has been made that Biniam Girmay will not take part any longer in this Giro d’Italia, which he is leaving with a stage victory, a second place and three other top five finishes,” Intermarche said in a statement.

