An extra summit finish has been added to the revised 2020 Giro d'Italia which will take place in October, organisers confirmed on Thursday.

The race will take place from October 3-25, five months after being pushed back from May because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Initially the three-week race had been due to start in Hungary but the first four stages will now take place in Sicily.

The first week has been modified, with an additional day on the Mediterranean island. After the race crosses to the mainland there will be an additional sprinter-friendly stage six at Matera and climbers can enjoy the Roccaraso climb in the Abruzzo region on stage nine.

"The last two weeks of the Giro remain unchanged from its original schedule, with the exception of the start of the 10th stage which will be given to Lanciano," organisers added of the town in the central Abruzzo region.

The race will have a six-day overlap with the Vuelta a Espana and will be raced at the same time as three 'Monument' classics.