The Giro d’Italia peloton remains free of Covid-19 with the latest round of tests conducted on Tuesday’s rest day all negative for the virus, organisers the UCI reported.
Since the May 8 start in Turin no riders or member of the Giro entourage has tested positive, in contrast to last year when two teams, Jumbo-Visma and Mitchelton-Scott, had to quit the race after positive results for coronavirus.
