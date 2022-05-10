The Giro d’Italia lost one of its top contenders on Tuesday as Colombian climber Miguel Angel Lopez of Astana pulled up with the peloton headed towards a Mount Etna summit finish on stage 4.

Lopez finished third on both the Vuelta a Espana and the Giro in 2018 and has stage wins on all three grand tours, and the 28-year-old’s loss somewhat isolates team leader Vincenzo Nibali.

Sicilian native Nibali is in the spotlight Tuesday with an attack on the 23km climb up Mount Etna expected from the veteran on what could be his final Giro.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta