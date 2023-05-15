Giro d'Italia leader Remco Evenepoel was forced to pull out of the race late Sunday after contracting COVID-19, gifting Geraint Thomas the pink jersey as the new overall leader.

The dramatic news came just hours after Evenepoel had reclaimed the overall lead by winning the 35km stage nine individual time-trial from Thomas.

"I am really sorry to be leaving the race. As part of the team's protocol, I took a routine test, which unfortunately was positive," said the world champion in a team statement.

His forced withdrawal is a bitter blow for the 23-year-old Belgian, who was the favourite to add the Giro to his Vuelta a Espana victory.

