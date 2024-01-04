Girona coach Michel Sanchez insisted his team cannot keep up with La Liga leaders Real Madrid despite their stunning 4-3 win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday to pull level in first place.

The Catalan minnows, promoted to the top flight in 2022, are tied with leaders Real Madrid at the half-way stage of the season, 10 points clear of third place Atletico Madrid and champions Barcelona.

However, the coach has insisted his team are not in the same bracket as Spain's big three and maintained that line after the remarkable triumph at their Montilivi stadium.

"We cannot keep up with Madrid's rhythm, we don't want to put that label on ourselves (of challengers)," Michel told reporters.

"To talk about bigger things, like the Champions League, we have to get to the last 10 matches ... then I'll be ready to talk about our next objective."

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com