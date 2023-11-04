Girona produced a stunning comeback to beat Osasuna 4-2 in a thriller on Saturday and provisionally move top of La Liga.

The Catalan minnows’ Ukrainian duo Artem Dovbyk and Viktor Tsygankov’s goals helped Girona triumph from 2-1 down to move three points ahead of Real Madrid, who face Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Ivan Martin sent the visitors ahead but Osasuna striker Ante Budimir netted twice to turn the game on its head before Dovbyk and Tsygankov intervened and Aleix Garcia made the game safe in stoppage time.

Girona earned their 10th victory in 12 league games to continue their remarkable start to the season.

Despite climbing to the top of the pile Girona coach Michel said his club were not competing with Spain’s big three — Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid — but instead the other sides aspiring to establish themselves in the top four.

