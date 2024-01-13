With Real Madrid away in Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup, Girona have the chance to establish themselves as solo La Liga leaders when they face bottom side Almeria on Sunday.

The Catalan minnows, shock title contenders, are unbeaten in 14 games across all competitions, since their one league defeat by Madrid in September.

Michel Sanchez’s side romped to a 4-2 win at Barcelona in December and edged a 4-3 thriller against Atletico Madrid last week to demonstrate their title credentials against the league’s other elite sides.

They will be without defender David Lopez, suspended for four matches after criticising a referee during their 5-2 win over Almeria in October.

In that match at Girona’s Montilivi stadium, the visitors went two goals ahead through a Leo Baptistao brace, but Michel’s team came roaring back with both dazzling football and determination to turn the game around.

