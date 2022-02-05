Olivier Giroud bust the Serie A title race wide open on Saturday with a quick-fire derby double in a 2-1 win which moves AC Milan to within one point of leaders Inter.

France international Giroud poked Milan level with 15 minutes remaining after Ivan Perisic had given champions Inter a deserved first-half lead, and three minutes later sent the Milan fans at the San Siro wild with a neat low finish to win the match.

The 35-year-old was only playing because Zlatan Ibrahimovic was out with an Achilles tendon injury but pounced just as Inter looked to be headed for what up to that point would have been a deserved win.

