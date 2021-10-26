Olivier Giroud scored the only goal in AC Milan’s 1-0 win over Torino on Tuesday to move his side to the summit of Serie A despite an underwhelming performance at the San Siro.
France forward Giroud tapped home his fourth league goal since arriving from Chelsea in the summer in the 14th minute of a largely dreary contest to move Milan three points clear in first place.
Napoli can however reclaim top spot on Thursday with a home win over Bologna.
It was a sixth straight Serie A win for Stefano Pioli’s side but a far from vintage performance against a Torino team who played their part and could have earned at least a point with some sharper finishing.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us