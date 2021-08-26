Olivier Giroud was left out of the France squad named on Thursday for a triple-header of World Cup qualifiers in September as coach Didier Deschamps called up a quartet of uncapped players.

Giroud, who turns 35 next month, misses out despite sitting just five goals away from equalling Thierry Henry’s all-time record tally of 51 for Les Bleus.

The centre-forward left Chelsea this summer to join AC Milan in search of regular first-team football. He started for his new club as they beat Sampdoria in their opening game of the new Serie A season on Sunday.

With the exception of injuries, it is the first time in a decade that Giroud has been left out of the France squad.

