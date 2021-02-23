Olivier Giroud’s magnificent bicycle kick broke Atletico Madrid’s resistance and earned Chelsea a crucial away goal on Tuesday, a 1-0 victory giving Thomas Tuchel’s side a slender advantage in the Champions League last 16.

Giroud’s acrobatic strike was initially ruled out for offside but stood after VAR showed Mario Hermoso had got the final touch, delivering a huge blow to Atletico’s hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta