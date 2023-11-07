Olivier Giroud fired AC Milan back into Champions League contention with the decisive goal in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain.

France striker Giroud thumped home a trademark header four minutes after the break at a pulsating San Siro to reignite Milan’s chances of reaching the last 16 and turn around a dreadful recent run of form.

Stefano Pioli’s team started the day bottom of Group F but are now well in contention for the knockout stages, third on five points and just one behind PSG who occupy the second qualification spot.

Tuesday’s win was revenge for a 3-0 hammering in Paris a fortnight ago and came with Milan’s first goals in the competition this season, the hugely impressive Rafael Leao drawing the hosts level in the 12th minute after former Inter defender Milan Skriniar had nodded PSG into an early lead.

