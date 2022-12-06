Wallabies great Matt Giteau insisted England had made a “big mistake” in sacking head coach Eddie Jones nine months out from a Rugby World Cup.

Jones’ seven-year reign as England boss ended on Tuesday following a Rugby Football Union review of an Autumn Nations Series that featured defeats by Argentina and South Africa.

Those reverses contributed to England suffering their worst year since 2008, with the team losing six out of 12 Tests in 2022.

And not even Jones’ excellent World Cup record, which includes taking England to the final three years ago, was enough to keep the 62-year-old Australian in his post ahead of the 2023 edition in France.

Giteau, who played in a 2003 World Cup final where an Australia side coached by Jones lost to England, was unimpressed.

“It would have to be the silliest thing they could do to the English rugby team,” Giteau said on Twitter.”

More details here...