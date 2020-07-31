Conservation works on the main dome of Our Lady of Porto Salvo and St Dominic Basilica in Valletta have been concluded.

The public has been invited to see the unveiling during an inauguration ceremony on Monday at 7.30pm.

The dome paintings are regarded as some of the best by painter Giuseppe Calì, who was born in Valletta in 1846. They are a cycle of eight paintings representing the seven virtues of hastity, temperance, charity, diligence, patience, kindness, and humility and the Holy Spirit.

They were originally inaugurated in 1898 but suffered extensive deterioration due to water infiltration.

Agatha Grima Conservators began work in late 2018. They used methods including high-resolution imaging to understand the original manufacturing technique, the fragile condition of the works and the previous interventions by Calì’s son, Ramiro, years after his father’s death.

This information helped the team tailor specific treatment directed towards the structural strengthening of the original work, the removal of any foreign damaging materials, and the aesthetic presentation as defined through Calì’s original.

In this way, his works have been brought back to life and now complement the decorative stucco work in the dome that has itself been restored.