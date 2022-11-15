November 14 was the day dedicated to raising diabetes awareness – World Diabetes Day. The occasion was created in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation and the World Health Organisation in response to growing concerns about the escalating health threat posed by diabetes and then became an official UN day in 2006.

This date was chosen because November 14 coincides with the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin along with Charles Best in 1922.

This year’s event was even more significant since the global diabetes community is celebrating the centenary of that discovery. This was a landmark breakthrough in the history of medicine that saved the lives of countless people across the globe.

People with diabetes require ongoing care and support to manage their condition and avoid complications. A hundred years later we are still faced with challenges that are important to address in view of the high incidence of diabetes.

Some 32 million persons in the EU live with diabetes. In Malta, 10 per cent of the population, or about 50,000 persons, are living with this condition.

The Maltese Diabetes Association appeals again to the health authorities to continue the rollout of Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGMs) for all persons living with type 1 diabetes over the age of 21 years as soon as possible.

Those persons who are using a CGM aged 21 years and under have reported a drastic change in their lifestyle, health and well-being with peace of mind that their blood sugar levels are being monitored on a 24/7 basis.

Furthermore, their blood sugar levels and HBA1c have improved because of better management and control.

The pilot project embarked on by the government was highly successful and effective. But this must now continue and needs to be rolled out as part of the diabetes formulary to all persons living with type 1 diabetes. Age should not be the determining factor for whether one gets a CGM or not.

Around 1,300 persons over the age of 21 years who are still waiting to avail themselves of a CGM through the diabetes formulary are left feeling frustrated, disappointed and helpless. Those opting to purchase a CGM themselves are paying €300 per month.

This is a huge commitment on top of others such as bank loans, utility bills and daily living expenses. Those who cannot afford a CGM, who are in the majority, are being deprived of this important and innovative equipment to manage and better control their diabetes.

A continuous glucose monitor is not a luxury but a necessity - Chris Delicata

A CGM is not a luxury but an essential necessity. The cost to introduce these CGMs should be seen by the health authorities as a long-term investment allowing diabetes patients to manage their condition more effectively.

This would surely reduce the number of hospitalisations and the related expenses due to diabetes complications such as damage to the large blood vessels of the heart, brain and legs and damage to the small blood vessels, causing problems in the eyes, kidneys and feet.

As an association we will continue working and collaborating with the health authorities on a national diabetes strategy that would set out a clear and robust road map for the years to come. The following are some key issues that need to be addressed:

1. Devise effective diabetes education and awareness campaigns.

2. Encourage new graduates to take up specialisation in diabetes – doctors, nurses, podiatrists, dieticians, psychologists and other healthcare professions – to ensure that our clinics are equipped and serviced with fully qualified multidisciplinary teams. This would also ensure long-term succession planning for professionals who are reaching retirement age.

3. Introduce nationwide diabetes screening programmes for those over a certain age group, in high-risk groups or with a family history of diabetes. Such screening should also focus on specific areas such as diabetes footcare and retinopathy.

4. Promote early detection through national programmes on a community level.

5. Ensure that patients are given the more innovative and effective treatments and devices to manage their diabetes.

6. Ensure adequate financial resources are allocated to prioritise diabetes as a serious health issue taking into account common comorbidities of diabetes such as heart disease, stroke, hypertension and depression.

7. Invest in diabetes research and explore new funding opportunities.

8. Take patient-centred initiatives that would improve the health and well-being of persons living with diabetes.

Persons living with diabetes should get the best access to treatment and medical care. This is their right, ensuring that their health and well-being are safeguarded at all times.

Chris Delicata is president of the Maltese Diabetes Association.

www.diabetesmalta.org