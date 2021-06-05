Education is fundamental to strengthening a democratic society based on sustainability and fair and equitable social development. With this belief at its heart, the GWU thinks that it should begin to contribute to the development of the education sector.

Over the past few months, we have had the opportunity to speak to various educators from different sectors. During these meetings, we were repeatedly told that they are often not considered as professionals but sometimes feel they are seen as “glorified babysitters”. There were several educators who told us about problems related to their working conditions, including equal pay for equal work and the lack of clear structures to guide these professionals.

It is unfortunate that these professionals feel lost and are seen as nothing more than numbers in a system. We were approached by several educators, both early childhood and adult teachers, who feel forgotten and discriminated against because they are not paid as well as they deserve.

We also got the same feeling from several LSEs where they affirmed that they are worried because they don’t know exactly where they stand.

Another point of concern for us as a union is that a significant number of educators told us that they feel they are not being properly represented. They also argued that the work of the current unions sometimes tarnishes their professional reputation.

We are deeply concerned by this. The function of a union is primarily to represent the interests of workers. This work involves maintaining and promoting professionalism. Unfortunately, unions in the education sector have failed to do this. On the contrary, sometimes the decisions made have led to not so positive feelings between professionals in the sector and the public.

These feelings have also led to a decline in the reputation of educators and their being seen as second class professionals.

The GWU is working to open a section that puts educators back at the centre of shaping the education sector - Gabriel Pullicino

Another issue is that educators are not allowed to participate in the reform process. We can say that there have been several reforms in education over time. However, the participation of educators in these reforms has been minimal or almost non-existent. Some educators also emphasised that when it comes to consultations, they are weeded out and not even considered.

Unfortunately, educators feel alienated, not involved in the work and design of the sector and, most importantly, not holistically represented.

Educators are highly-experienced professionals because they dedicate their lives to teaching others on a daily basis. Therefore, as a union, we believe that educators should be at the heart of any reform and this can only be done through discussions with educators prior to any change.

We feel that, as a union, we should be closer to the education sector and work to open a section of our own for all educators. We are working to open a section that puts educators back at the centre of shaping the education sector.

We plan to be innovative and proactive with a section built on the principles of professionalism and participation. Because we believe that educators have the right to be valued like any other professional and, thus, have the opportunity to participate in the decisions that are made.

It will be our priority for this section to work to give educators the voice they deserve and begin to be seen as professionals again.

The profession of education is one of dedication and noble work because, let’s face it, not everyone is cut out to work in this sector.

Therefore, through the work of this section, the GWU will work with conviction to ensure that all educators get their voice back while using the experience we bring from extensive trade union work to strengthen the working conditions of educators.

We call on all educators who wish to be back at the heart of the education sector and enjoy the improvement of their professional working structures and conditions to join the GWU on this wonderful and promising journey.

Gabriel Pullicino, assistant secretary, General Workers’ Union