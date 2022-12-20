From decadent vintage bottles to surprisingly unfamiliar but delectable bottles of fancy drinks, Christmas is definitely the season when wine, alcohol and ancillary accessories are welcomed by all the joyful imbibers in your life. Wines and spirits have always been solid and reliable gifts to give in Malta and Gozo – they’re notoriously difficult to mess up, and they’re a party favourite that can be enjoyed any time.

It can last forever

Alcohol can last forever – there’s no pressure for the receiver to drink it now. The right bottle of wine can improve with age if left unopened and in perfect condition, making it a great gift for any recipient. When choosing a bottle that might spend a long time ageing on a coveted shelf, keep in mind that it’s a drink that symbolises honour, celebrations and prestige for many, making it not only a great treat but also a treasure.

Whether you’re going for a Christmas dinner or a last-minute get-together with friends and family, a prestigious bottle of wine – be it vintage or not, is a great symbol of respect, appreciation and fondness.

A practical gift

Wines and spirits are practical and simple drinks – they will be consumed, valued and appreciated by the recipients. These decadent bottles of ambrosial libations offer receivers the chance to create long-lasting and wondrous memories – no bottle will be left on a shelf collecting dust.

Wines and spirits are practical and simple drinks – they will be consumed, valued and appreciated by the recipients.

Prestigious bottles will be appreciated

This article is not just about wine. Many people all over Malta and Gozo adore scotch, whiskey and liqueurs like no other – with some of them being notoriously particular about the style of their drinks. Pleasing the palate of a scotch or whiskey-loving friend is not always easy unless you know what their perennial favourite is. While most people love to stick to what they know, many wine and spirit retailers in Malta and Gozo can help you pick out a new and unfamiliar bottle that will surely tickle the recipient’s taste buds like no other.

Everyone loves accessories

Serious alcohol lovers and self-professed oenophiles will definitely enjoy fascinating accessories such as preservation systems, decanters, coasters, bottle openers, coolers and stoppers. One can find numerous gadgets designed to keep the contents of any fine bottle fresh for months or even years, while locally you can easily find state-of-the-art accessories that can be employed as decor when not in use.

The variety is limitless

There’s such a huge variety of wines and spirits, that it can be problematic to just choose the perfect one. Luckily for you, nowadays there are numerous apps and websites that can help you find the ideal bottle. You could also visit a luxury wine and spirits boutique where specialised connoisseurs can help you make a perfect choice.

Discover the wide range of wine and spirit retailers in Malta and Gozo.