Snooker star Mark Williams hit out at attempts to ban his unusual break-off shot after easing into the second round of the World Championship with a 10-4 victory over qualifier Sam Craigie on Wednesday.

The three-time champion started to use the shot, which sees him nudge the cue ball into the back of the reds via the bottom cushion, during the Masters tournament in January after becoming annoyed at leaving opponent Shaun Murphy, a noted long-potter, with frame-winning opportunities.

Williams, however, said Wednesday that an email from the players’ association had been sent to leading snooker figures asking their opinion on whether that particular type of break-off shot, currently within the rules, should be prohibited.

