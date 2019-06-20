In 1847, Hungarian doctor Ignaz Semmelweis proposed that doctors should start washing their hands because it would drastically reduce a type of fever fatal for mothers during childbirth. He was spurned.

The established scientific and medical opinions of the time thought that Semmelweis’s observations were bizarre. Doctors were offended at the suggestion that they should wash their hands and mocked Semmelweis for it.

“He’s telling us that people get sick because we don’t wash our hands har-har-har,” they chortled, holding their bellies with laughter. As we now know, he was right but his idea was immediately rejected because… because the dominant majority happened to think otherwise.

I thought of Semmelweis this week, specifically in relation to the Central Link Project which environment NGOs and Attard residents are saying will be extremely harmful.

Harmful?! Pah! Here you go, said the government, thrusting the results of a social impact assessment study in our faces: the majority of the Maltese – a whole enchilada of 70 per cent – are in favour of the project.

This assessment study is the government’s huge pink pom pom. The prime cheerleaders, chewing gum and raising this pom pom up and down, include Traffic Minister Ian Borg, Environment Minister Jose Herrera and the Environment and Resources Authority chairman Victor Axiaq.

There they’ve been every day this week, wearing metallic Spandex briefs and polyester tankini tops, with lots of glitter in their hair shouting “Give us a C! Give us an L! Give us all the Central Link!”, followed by “All Maltese love The Link/So let’s all go have a Drink!”

On and on they chanted different rhymes of how the €55 million road project will solve all traffic problems from Attard right up to Rabat.

Sure there was that little thing of having to uproot 549 trees and there the loss of the equivalent of seven football pitches of fields worked by farmers, but that’s nothing Super One can’t dispel. All it takes is one news feature after the next questioning what the fuss is about 15 trees suffering the brunt of the axe in return for traffic elimination. It’s not a lie, is it? After all 15 trees will be culled… alongside another 534.

Kasco’s Pinocchio nose has by now turned to a tree, and he’s seriously risking a contractor mistaking it for an Aleppo pine

Curiously, the assessment study used data recorded from 400 telephone interviews – a sample from people all over Malta, including Gozo. If my mother, who is not a resident of Attard and lives in Paola, was asked way back in September if she was in favour of a project to solve the problem of traffic, she would have said aye.

If, however, she was told that all that farmland and trees would be the price for it, she would have given the person at the other end of the line a proper piece of her mind. Impact assessment studies – the clue is in the name – are usually are carried out among the people it will directly impact, and in this case the 400 phone calls should have been made to Attard residents.

One person outside of Attard, who should have been directly concerned, was the aforementioned cheerleader Victor Axiaq – the man whose job, by its very definition, is to protect the Maltese environment.

When it came to voting time at the Planning hearing, Axiaq’s hand had shot up before the question of who’s in favour was uttered in its totality. “Me! Me! Me!” he said, clearly not wanting to be marked out as a person uneager for the project. “Me! Me! Me! I love the environment! Residents will be sandwiched between two major bypasses, agricultural land will be destroyed, trees killed, but I am in favour of this project!”

Ian Borg, still panting from all the cheerleading, later expressed solidarity with his fellow cheerleader whose name ended up as graffiti next to the word ‘Resign’. So maybe all that cheerleading was not pumping up the masses enough? “Okay, mela,” coach Kasco, wearing a matching glittery head band, told them as they crowded round for a team talk. “Let’s try tell them that we’ll only remove 254 trees instead. That leaves them with enough trees to hug.” Of course, the coach’s Pinocchio nose has by now turned to a tree, and he’s seriously risking a contractor mistaking it for an Aleppo pine.

Here’s the thing, coach: we don’t need ministers or assessment studies to tell us that trees reduce pollution, protect us from UV radiation and improve our mental and physical health. And we don’t need surveys to know one scientific fact: more roads equals more cars. Everyone knows that these trees will be cut and these fields will be razed so that, if we’re lucky, we’ll get a couple of traffic-free years and then as cars multiply on the road, we’ll be back to square one, tapping our fingers on the steering wheel.

We can all see for ourselves that the problem is that there’s too many cars on this tiny island, and that what we need is a metro: a surface and underground metro with three lines to link Valletta to Msida, Sliema and St Julian’s; Valletta to Birkirkara, Ta’ Qali, Mosta and Naxxar; and Valletta to Paola, the airport, Fgura, Cottonera, Żabbar and Marsascala. The metro would then be complemented in localities by public buses, sea transport, proper (I mean truly proper) bicycle lanes and pathways for walking. I’m not inventing the wheel here – this was a thoroughly researched PN electoral proposal for the 2017 election. Experts had estimated that the project would cost round about €2.3 billion – the Central Link’s €55 million could have easily gone to that kitty.

The Semmelweis saga is a lesson to note. He was sadly dragged to a lunatic asylum, where he was allegedly beaten to death by the guards, insisting to his last breath that his theory was right. Twenty years later, scientists Louis Pasteur and Joseph Lister confirmed his germ theory and the practice of hygienic handwashing became a standard policy.

Let’s hope we don’t have to wait two decades for the tree culling to stop, because by then, the country’s lungs will have collapsed under the weight of a huge pink pom pom, and the country’s soul forever dead.

A protest For Our Trees, the 254 or 549 trees which will be uprooted to make way for tarmac, will be held this morning at 8am in Mdina Road, Attard.

