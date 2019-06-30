The death of Paul Mizzi two weeks ago is meaningful in more ways than one. Certainly it is to his family and friends, but Mizzi was also one of Malta’s best-known publishers. He founded Klabb Kotba Maltin in 1970, and later Midsea Books.

In so doing, he made possible a vast repository of knowledge. Books are written by authors of course, but it is ultimately publishers who transform that writing into something that can be kept and shared. They also transform it into another thing, which brings me to topic.

For the first three odd decades of Mizzi’s career, there were no real alternatives to print. If you wanted to publish information, you could only do so in a printed book or periodical. That’s the past. Most of us spend more and more time consuming knowledge and information that will never see a drop of ink or sheet of paper.

Which raises the question about the whole point of books in an age of digital technology. It’s one that was particularly pressing a decade or so ago, when e-books appeared to be making inroads that would ultimately make print entirely pointless and redundant. The general view was that printed books and periodicals were about to join medieval manuscripts and become history.

In many cases a deserved death, truth be told. I don’t see the point of printing academic journals, for example. They were and are all about content, and that content thrives perfectly well digitally. Online journals are easier to access, and they save on paper and production costs. The only reason why so many journals refuse to budge is that academic publishing is a lucrative trade. Not surprising, given that its authors and editors and reviewers work for free.

These exceptions aside, the genocide hasn’t happened. Instead, what we’ve seen is the rise and rise of the printed book that is also beautiful, and self-consciously so.

E-book sales have slowed, even as those of hardbacks have picked up.

Those of us on the wrong side of 40 were brought up on cheap paperbacks that had bland covers and paper that yellowed by the time you got home from the bookshop.

At a time of universal online access, buyers seem happier than ever to spend money on books printed on good-quality paper

Things like crafted bindings and endpapers and such belonged in a rarefied world of bibliophiles and collectors’ editions. For the rest of us, the book was largely a means to an end. The cheaper the means, the more you could have of the end.

That is no longer the case. At a time of universal online access, buyers seem happier than ever to spend money on books that are printed on good-quality paper, and that care about things like cover design.

Books that look the part are no longer the preserve of super-wealthy collectors of 18th century French and Art Deco bindings.

Watches and watchmaking help us understand why this is so. Not so long ago, people needed watches to be able to tell the time. A whole industry existed that sought to make mechanical watches (there was no alternative) that were as accurate as possible. Time-telling being rather essential unless you lived on top of a pillar, the future of that industry appeared rock solid.

Wrongly so, because, in 1969, Seiko launched battery-operated quartz watches. They were cheap to make and infinitely more accurate than even the best mechanical ones.

The industry was so shaken, it still refers to the 1970s and 1980s as the ‘quartz crisis’. At the time, it seemed a new technology was about to kill off an old one.

Nor did circumstances get any better. As digital technology became part of people’s everyday lives, it wasn’t just the mechanical watch that was redundant, but rather the watch itself. Why bother wearing one when you’re surrounded with devices that tell the time with surgical accuracy?

Except the Jeremiahs forgot to factor in one thing: emotions. Thanks also to clever marketing, which is all about emotions anyway, mechanical watchmaking experienced a tremendous renaissance. It turned out that there was more to watches than telling time. More and more people came to believe that finely-crafted mechanical pieces had something that quartz watches and mobile phones apparently lacked: a soul. Go figure, some might say, but it worked.

There are certain differences. Unlike most books, watches can be in precious metals, which makes them rather like a kind of jewellery. They’re worn on the wrist, too, which makes them a readier mobile statement than hardbacks. Still, books do win on certain counts. For example, while watch movements can and do vary a lot, they certainly can’t compete with book contents on variety.

It is partly for this reason that the book beautiful is not simply a swansong, a vacant fetish that will die in style but die anyway.

A finely-crafted book is a perfect coming together or form and content. A well-written book is even more enriching if it comes in a beautiful cover. There is no contradiction between reading and handling.

So strong is this paper renaissance, it is true of even the smallest markets. Il-Gaġġa by Frans Sammut was, I think, Klabb Kotba Maltin’s first offering. Comparing it to Midsea’s latest, I find it hard to see the death of the book. Nor does fine artwork seem to be murdering the work of novelists like Clare Azzopardi, whose books tend to get the great paperwork they deserve.

People like Paul Mizzi gave books a body when they needed it, and a soul when they needed it even more.

mafalzon@hotmail.com