Childhood obesity is one of the most serious public health challenges we are facing. The problem is worldwide, affecting all countries.

Overweight and obese children are most likely to remain obese when they grow into adults and hence are even more at risk of developing non-communicable diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases at a younger age. Such situations can be prevented, and various countries have developed strategies to tackle this problem.

The mainstay of actions in this area is for all stakeholders to be on board and support a healthy lifestyle.

Parents very often find themselves in difficulty as to what children can eat. Like adults young children need to eat a variety of food to ensure they receive all the nutrients necessary to grow into healthy adults. While it is true that each child is different, basic tips apply to most children and can help them develop healthy eating habits.

Children look at what we eat and copy us. If a parent eats unhealthily, how can one expect their children not to follow suit?

It is only sensible for parents to act as role models for their children to learn what best to eat. Basic healthy eating habits adults need to adopt include:

Never skipping meals, especially breakfast;

Taking moderate portions;

Limiting junk food (foods high in sugar, fat and/or salt);

Drinking water and milk, not sugar-sweetened beverages;

Eating foods from all food groups – milk, fruit, vegetables, whole grains and lean meats, fish and beans;

Trying fruit and yogurt for dessert, not sugar-laden options.

Children’s meals need to be balanced and include food from all the groups, namely:

Fruit and vegetables. These contain many vitamins, minerals and fibre. Studies show that when fruits and vegetables are introduced from an early age, children will start to enjoy new textures and flavours and will eventually lead to more acceptance and consumption.

Bread, rice, potatoes, pasta and other starchy foods. These kinds of foods provide energy, nutrients and some fibre and should be the main part of each meal. It is best to opt for the wholegrain variety.

Milk and dairy products. Breast milk is the only food or drink babies need in the first six months of their life. Milk and milk products are good sources of calcium, which helps children develop strong bones and teeth. They also contain vitamin A, which helps the body resist infections and is needed for healthy skin and eyes. Semi-skimmed milk can be introduced from the age of two, provided the child eats a balanced diet and is growing well for their age. Skimmed or one per cent fat milk does not contain enough fat so it is not recommended for children under five.

Beans, pulses, fish, eggs, meat and other proteins. Young children need protein and iron to grow and develop. Beans, pulses, fish, eggs, foods made from pulses (such as tofu, hummus and soya mince) and meat are excellent sources of protein and iron. It is recommended to limit the amount of meat and choose lean options. Fish is very beneficial.

Foods containing fat, sugar and salt should be limited as much as possible.

Fat

Young children, especially those under the age of two, need the energy provided by fat. There are also some vitamins that are only found in fats. This is why foods like whole milk, yoghurt, cheese and oily fish are so important. However, one needs to choose the good fats by reducing saturated and eliminating trans fats as much as possible. This can be done through simple changes, including:

• Grilling or baking foods instead of frying them;

• During cooking, skimming the fat off meat dishes;

• Buying leaner cuts of meat and lower-fat meat products. Take the skin off poultry;

• Reducing the amount of meat you put in stews and casseroles. Make up the difference with lentils, split peas or soaked dried beans;

• For children over two, use lower-fat dairy products, such as yogurts, low-fat spreads and reduced-fat cheeses;

• Use as little cooking oil as possible. Choose one that’s high in mono- or polyunsaturates, such as rapeseed, soya or olive oil.

Sugar

Many children love sugar. However, consuming too many foods and beverages with added sugar can cause health problems, including tooth decay, obesity and nutrition deficiencies. It is important to keep the amount of added sugar to a minimum. Check the ingredient list on foods you buy.

If you see sugar near the top of the list, look for a healthier option as the amount of sugar in that product will be high. Encouraging regular brushing of teeth and visits to the dentist are essential to help keep your child’s teeth healthy.

Salt

There’s no need to add salt to your child’s food. Most foods already contain enough salt.

Research into the eating habits we develop as children has suggested that a healthy diet during early years means a good chance of carrying these habits throughout our lives, so educating children on healthy eating can prepare the path for a healthy life.

Eating well and engaging in regular physical activity can help children to: develop strong bones; grow healthily; concentrate at school; maintain a healthy weight; and stay active and alert.

On a long-term basis, maintaining a healthy diet throughout childhood and into adulthood could also hold sig­nificant benefits, including helping lower the risk of: type 2 diabetes; high blood pressure; cholesterol le­vels; heart disease; stroke; joint problems; breathing problems; and being overweight or obese.

A healthy diet is important throughout your life, but an early start is especially important.

Prof. Charmaine Gauci is Superintendent of Public Health.