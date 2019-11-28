The Beyond the Moon Extravaganza will be held on Saturday at the Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa, Attard.

The event is aimed at helping to raise funds to send more Maltese families with a seriously sick child on a cost-free dream vacation in European resorts organised by Beyond the Moon, an international charity based in Belgium.

The evening includes a welcome drink, a dinner prepared by the hotel kitchen and an after-party. Entertainment will be provided by tenor Cliff Zammit Stevens, Family 3 – a father and sons band, and international magician and illusionist Brian Rolè.

Artworks by well-known Maltese and international artists will also be on sale, and to help raise further funds, the event will include an auction of a number of exclusive objects, as well as vouchers for experiences, flights and accommodation breaks in local and overseas hotels, including Corinthia Budapest, Hilton London Kensington and others.

For enquiries and bookings, contact the Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa or Marisa Xuereb, Beyond the Moon Sponsor Ambassador in Malta, on 9990 0004 or e-mail btm.marisa@gmail.com