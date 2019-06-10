Finance and banking have a bad name. I must say not always justifiably, but the two words ‘finance’ and ‘banking’ are not perceived to mix well with ethics and morality.

Many would have thought that the fairly recent financial crisis was enough to shock the system and get operators in the sector back into their senses. On the contrary, we are still seeing signs of selfishness and abuse of power by a sector which remains dominated by an ‘elite mentality’.

Creative financing, derivatives and complex securities are still dominating the industry while retaining the same risks. Finance and banking operate in an echo-chamber. They talk to themselves and judge themselves on criteria of their own making.

The latest development in the sector, fintech, is based on the generation of algorithms, which are black boxes that spiral into obscurity. Add to this the grey area between politics and finance.

Pope Francis, in Laudato Si’, says: “The economy accepts every advance in technology with a view to profit, without concern for its potentially negative impact on human beings. Finance overwhelms the real economy” (109). The same encyclical adds: “Politics and the economy tend to blame each other when it comes to poverty and environmental degradation. While some are concerned only with financial gain, and others holding on to or increasing their power, what we are left with are conflicts or spurious agreements where the last thing either party is concerned about is caring for the environment and protecting those who are most vulnerable” (198).

The major setback is that the financial sector is still not giving due attention to ethical principles, and the efforts to regulate the banking and investment services have been flawed as they have been designed towards capital adequacy and improved governance while not focusing on the final objective of the achievement of the common good, the concern of creating and spreading wealth and eliminating inequality. Pope Francis refers to this as “care for our common home”.

Ethical principles of regulation that can neutralise predatory and speculative tendencies by the sector itself, as well as poor leadership and untrusted regulators have so far not been addressed. Focus has remained on the circulation of money, not its impact on the real economy and society in general.

There is still a chance to implement a real change. But this can only happen if we go back to the basics of entrepreneurial values that are based on the principles of: (a) being of service to others; (b) innovating to improve the world we are living in; and (c) doing this with honesty and sensibility to care for people and the environment.

The signs of change are taking different forms. ‘Impact investing’ takes into account the generation of beneficial social or environmental impact, besides the financial return. This is now on the agenda of many investment managers.

Companies are introducing ethical considerations to be followed by investment committees as well as in purchasing and investment decisions. Fintech itself can help to level the playing field between the privileged and the less privileged in making credit more accessible to all. Universities are introducing ethics as a compulsory subject in business, finance and public administration curricula.

The corporate sector has a duty to be of service to communities and society. This is a long-term project on which we must start working now, as achieving sustainability in society through equity and equality can only happen in a context of justice and peace underlined by ethically inspired economic prosperity.

Money must serve, not rule.

