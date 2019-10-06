During the month of September, InterContinental Malta and Holiday Inn Express organised a number of activities for the ‘IHG Giving for Good’ campaign.

September was dedicated to colleagues coming together to make a positive change through volunteering, donations, taking care of the environment or activities focused on wellbeing.

The month-long campaign kicked off with members of staff taking part in the Puttinu Cares Football & Volleyball Marathon, where €300 were collected and donated. Among other activities, dog walks were held at Noah’s Ark Dog Sanctuary together with a contribution of over €200 worth of goods and food for the dogs residing there.

During the weeks of the campaign, clothes were donated by members of staff and given to a number of organisations such as Dar Merħba Bik, Sebħ and AWAS.

Two of the biggest initiatives organised throughout the month were the ‘Bags2School’ and ‘Renovation Project’.

For the ‘Bags2School’ campaign, donations were collected from both the staff and guests staying at the hotels and were used to purchase school supplies and new backpacks for various children residing at the aforementioned establishments.

For the ‘Renovation Project’ campaign, the hotels organised fundraising staff events and, with the money collected, TVs and washing machines were contributed and staff volunteered to help finish of renovations at the Alberto Marvelli residence for Homeless Young People and Ursuline Sisters in Tarxien.

Lior Bebera, General Manager for InterContinental and Holiday Inn Express Malta, said: “One of the most humbling Giving for Good campaigns that I have ever experienced. I am very proud to see all my colleagues get so involved in such activities and I am truly overwhelmed with all that was generated and donated.

“Seeing the joy on the people’s faces, especially of the children when presenting the gifts, encourages the team and myself to continue organising more and more of such events, as this is our core responsibility – to give back and do good.”