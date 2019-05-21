Gloating over Joseph Muscat’s failure to land a top EU job, as some are, is stupid and indeed sad for all of us.

Very sad, because Muscat’s non-appointment does not only reflect on his personal behaviour but also on the extent of disrepute our country has fallen into.

Until February 2016, Muscat was perfectly on track to succeed Donald Tusk as the new President of the European Council in 2019. He had been part of the Council of EU leaders since 2013.

His knowledge of various languages, his affable character, his being able to understand when not to overstep his limits and his intelligent balancing act between French and German leaders earned him many plusses.

During these three years he also managed to establish excellent “one-to-one” relationships with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and French President François Hollande. So much so that, bypassing the Maltese parliament (something he should never have done), he put into practice two “secret” verbal agreements whereby Italy took over the bulk of refugees navigating in our area and France could fly its spy planes in Libya, operating from Luqa airport.

The changeover in the French Presidency between Hollande and Emmanuel Macron in 2017 brought serious initial problems for Muscat.

Macron was livid at the fact that the Maltese government, Edward Scicluna in particular, had appointed as its advisors an international financial firm involved in shady deals in France and Luxembourg.

So much so, that Macron refused to meet Muscat soon after being elected. However, in a matter of a few months, Muscat managed to win over even Macron.

Then on February 22, 2016, Daphne Caruana Galizia came out with the Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri Panama bombshell. The story was out internationally on April 6. This was the best opportunity ever for Muscat to cement his hold over the forthcoming EU Council presidency.

All he had to do was what any decent person would have done: kick out Mizzi and Schembri, thus showing that he has honesty, integrity and ethical behaviour as the main pillars of his political thinking. Had he done what is obvious to one and all, his moral and political stature in the eyes of the international political community would have risen by leaps and bounds. Instead, not only did he not do anything about all this, but he started defending, protecting and covering up for the two political delinquents in any way possible.

Also, the secret or semi-secret deals the Muscat government made with the Azerbaijani government, Shanghai Electric, Vitals hospitals, Electrogas consortium and the nearly give-away freebies to the Sadeen University of Żonqor, db Group, Corinthia Group, and so on certainly contributed in no small way to casting more doubts on Muscat’s candidacy.

And what about the cavalier way in which our financial authorities, in particular the Malta Financial Services Authority, acted to minimise the effects of repeated banking scandals that hit our banks? The Nemea, Pilatus and Sata Bank sagas revealed that, in these cases, the Maltese authorities had neglected their real duties with regard to “due diligence”.

The unfolding Bank of Valletta issue is simply compounding the bad impression that international circles are forming about some of our banking institutions.

These Castille-inspired fables continued the day after the decisions were taken, with the fairy tale that the Prime Minister had been on one of two final lists of nominations

Then, the assassination of Caruana Galizia nearly two years ago, and the way it was handled by Muscat and his government, put the final nail in the coffin of his international political ambitions. The consequences of all this very odd behaviour on the part of Muscat, who in the meantime started protecting Neville Gafa’, have had serious repercussions not only for him but also for our country, whose reputation has been taken to the dogs internationally.

European Parliament, Council of Europe, Venice Commission, Moneyval, you name them: they are all unanimous in taking our country’s reputation to the cleaners, all because of Muscat’s “strange” attitude towards the events described.

A few lines from the November 15, 2017 resolution on the rule of law passed by the European Parliament summarises all the bad publicity Malta (and Muscat) has been getting in the past three years.

The European Parliament “regrets that developments in Malta in recent years led to serious concerns about the rule of law, democracy and fundamental rights, including freedom of the media and the independence of the police and the judiciary;

“Regrets that several serious allegations of corruption and breach of anti-money laundering and banking supervision obligations have not been investigated by the police in Malta, which represents a threat to the rule of law in this member State; acknowledges that there are several magisterial inquiries under way regarding some of these allegations; specifically regrets the fact that there has been no police investigation to date in Malta into the revelations regarding the Panama Papers and politically exposed persons in the leaked FIAU reports, and notes that some of those named in the FIAU reports remain part of the government; calls on the Maltese Police Commissioner to open such an investigation;

“Expresses concern at the report drawn up by the PANA Committee following its visit to Malta, stating that the public institutions in charge of compliance, fraud and financial crime are highly politicised”.

Despite all the negative feeling abroad, in Malta the myth that Muscat was destined for a high EU post continued to be perpetuated until the very last day, with some journalists even listing Muscat’s supposedly good chances.

These Castille-inspired fables continued the day after the decisions were taken, with the fairy tale that the Prime Minister had been on one of two final lists of nominations taking the biscuit.

The end result is that, unless Muscat now nominates himself for Commissioner and faces the EU Parliament Committee grilling, he stays in Maltese politics.

What instead still interests me so much is the following question: “Will we ever get to know why Muscat sacrificed a top European post for Mizzi, Schembri and Gafa’”?

Arnold Cassola, academic and politician, is former secretary general of the European Green Party.