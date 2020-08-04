It seems that the government has decided to act against the advice of all stakeholders except party organisers and embarked on a desperate campaign to boost tourism by turning Malta into a mecca for mass events.

Among the promotional slogans used by these organisers whose activities have been turned down in countries with a modicum of common sense, they are claiming that: “If you’re looking to sneak a peaceful break this year, you might want to give Malta a miss!”

If this statement is endorsed by the Malta Tourism Authority, it reveals a repositioning strategy which may affect this industry in the coming years.

The message being imparted by the MTA is that Malta is going for mass tourism, and that quantity will be given precedence over quality. This also happens at a time when businesses, health authorities and families are making sacrifices to minimise the number of COVID-19 infections.

The experience of the Hotel Takeover event, with just 300 guests, has turned into a national disaster and is a foretaste of what to expect in the coming months with events that are expected to attract thousands of revellers, many from countries that are still deeply affected by the pandemic.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Malta, which was negligible before the event has now spiked, and the public health authorities have been inundated with thousands of requests for swabbing.

Consequently, appointments are being given five days after the request is received, causing distress for individuals, family members and workplaces.

Following a taste of victory a couple of weeks ago, we have now allowed the enemy to pass through our gates.

The tourism minister assures us that this is all OK, that mass events can be organised in a responsible manner, and the right balance between such events and societal welfare is achievable.

We are all aware that social distancing is possible in certain activities – seating in concerts, cinemas and restaurants, prudence during wedding feasts and many others.

In such circumstances, a balanced approach as is being promoted by the minister is doable.

Band marches and mass parties are another matter entirely. In sport, social distancing is possible between two tennis players, but such distancing is obviously impossible to apply to a wrestling match.

Parties and band marches are similar to the latter as it is impossible to keep people apart due to the intrinsic nature of the activity.

Expecting a horde of zombified revellers to maintain a four-metre distance from each other at 3am during a party is completely unrealistic and unenforceable.

Whoever is behind this idea knows this as much as the rest of us and cannot be taken seriously.

Many band clubs have acknowledged this risk and are acting responsibly. The famous and much awaited march in Ħamrun will be missed by thousands, but thankfully the organisers have realised there is a small sacrifice to be made for the greater good.

Unfortunately, the MTA thinks otherwise. It is adamantly pushing for these parties to take place irrespective of the potential consequences.

One cannot help but question: why is the MTA so keen to pick up other people’s trash? Why are we selling ourselves cheap when Malta has so much to offer?

More importantly, who will carry the political responsibility if this thing blows up in our faces?

There is a clear conflict between a vision to turn Malta into a high value-added destination and the inclusion of such activities as an integral part of our tourism strategy.

The insistence to have these parties is a gamble with very high stakes to both public health and the economy.

Even if there is just one per cent chance that these events will spread the pandemic, the risk is just not worth taking as a spike in cases will be bad for public health, it will wipe out many businesses, and schools will likely remain closed in the coming scholastic year.

It is a pity that Maltese citizens, unlike incoming tourists, do not have the luxury of being able to give Malta a miss.

They will have to live with all the inconvenience which these events generate till the early hours of the morning for the sake of cheap tourism.

As a captive audience in their own homes, they are forced to literally face the music which, ironically, is also being partially funded by their taxes.