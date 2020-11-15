Crawford Prentice, Head of Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c., explains why HSBC Premier is more than just an account, how changes to the proposition are purposely designed to align to customers’ changing needs and expectations, and shares details of extended eligibility criteria.

What is Premier?

HSBC Premier is more than just an account. It is a service that caters both for our customers’ banking needs as well as for their lifestyles. It’s a service that helps our customers manage the unexpected surprises that life can throw their way and to plan for the future.

HSBC Premier customers enjoy features such as the exclusive Premier Mastercard which includes access to a world of benefits: complimentary travel insurance for the card holder and their immediate family; preferential rates; personalised service through our Premier Relationship Managers, and dedicated 24x7 Premier Customer Service.

HSBC Premier is all about giving our customers a life full of opportunities.

Why is Premier changing?

Our customers’ lifestyles are constantly changing as are their banking needs and expectations. Thus, we regularly review our propositions to make sure we are able to provide customers with the products and services that best meet their needs.

As a result, I am delighted to share the changes we have made to HSBC Premier to make it even more attractive.

How is Premier changing?

The three key enhancements to HSBC Premier revolve around the Premier status, and the Premier Mastercard.

Firstly, customers now have the ability to extend their Premier status to any of their children aged between 18 to 28 years, encouraging them to become the next generation of HSBC Premier customers and thus helping them through their financial decisions in preparation for a successful future.

Secondly, we have simplified our Loyalty Rewards Programme. Customers no longer need to redeem accumulated bonus points, but will simply receive €20 cashback each time they reach 5,000 points.

Thirdly, for that extra peace of mind, we have also added a new free life policy that covers any debit balances of up to €7,500 on the HSBC Premier Mastercard.

Who can qualify for Premier?

There are a number of ways to qualify for HSBC Premier, and together with the above changes we have also extended our eligibility criteria.

Customers who hold savings or investments with balances of €70,000 and over, or who have a minimum net annual salary of €50,000 (€75,000 if applying in joint names) are eligible to apply for HSBC Premier. Additionally, following the change, we have now extended our HSBC Premier eligibility criteria to customers holding a mortgage equivalent to a minimum of €300,000 if this is held in sole name or €400,000 if this is held in joint names with HSBC Malta.

How can customers apply for HSBC Premier?

Customers are able to apply for HSBC Premier either online through our website, www.hsbc.com.mt/premier or, if preferred, through an appointment at one of our branches.

More details about HSBC Premier exclusive benefits, terms and conditions and up-to-date information can be found on our public website www.hsbc.com.mt/premier.

Approved and issued by HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c, (116, Archbishop Street, Valletta VLT1444). HSBC Bank Malta is a public limited company regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority and licensed to carry out the business of banking in terms of the Banking Act (Cap.371 of the Laws of Malta).