Most active adults spend an average of two hours a day driving on our busy roads. Most people travel for reasons of work. Modern life is inconceivable without the need to get in a car to do whatever needs to be done.

For many, driving has become a stressful chore as traffic management is at best mediocre. Road users acknowledge the improvement made in the last few years to cope with the exponential increase in traffic on a road system what was and, in many ways still is, creaking with inefficiency. So much more can be done to instil some sanity in the way we manage our road system.

Reducing the risk factors should be the priority for the authorities responsible for the upkeep of our roads network. Roundabouts are among the most common features in our roads. But why does anyone approaching a roundabout have to take unnecessary risks because their line of vision is obstructed by low-lying road signs, decorative plants and even low advertising posts that block the view of drivers? It is so easy to put this right if only the transport authorities make a risk assessment of these driving hazards.

The use of mobile phones while driving continues to be a common occurrence as careless and inconsiderate drivers become increasingly convinced that they can get away with this dangerous practice. It would be interesting if the police were to publish the causes of severe road accidents as established in magisterial inquiries. Enforcement of sensible regulations continues to be the Achilles heel of the country as we continue to be perceived as an undisciplined nation with a laissez-faire attitude to law enforcement.

Overspeeding on the few good quality arterial roads continues to be a risk for abusers as well as law-abiding road users. Our Coast Road continues to be used as a racing track by bikers and some car owners. They know that the risk of being booked by law enforcement officials is minimal. The surge of excitement when breaking the law is matched by the wave of adrenalin that comes with overspeeding. Why are traffic cameras not being installed in these hotspots of abuse?

Improved arterial roads are most welcome. But the backlog of minor projects that could enhance the experience of road users is still inflicting pain on many

The calibration of the timing of traffic lights is so obviously inadequate. In some busy junctions, the flow of traffic is obstructed by poorly-timed changes from red to green lights. How often is the flow of traffic in different directions in a busy junction measured to ensure that the timing of the lights is optimised to avoid the build-up of car queues in a particular direction?

The scarcity of parking places adds to the stress of road users. While property development continues to boom thanks to the poor understanding of the way economic cycles change, little investment is seen in the construction of car parking facilities. To make matters worse, it seems that anyone who owns a caravan or a boat expects by right to use a public parking space to store his caravan of a boat for winter. This sense of entitlement applies equally to the use of seafront parking places in summer.

But what is shameful is the hazards that persons with mobility limitations have to face daily. The great majority of pavements in our urban areas are unfit for purpose. Damaged pavement surfaces, obstructive decorative plants and steep ramps leading to semi-basement garages constitute a safety hazard for all pedestrians. They also force persons who use wheelchairs to be confined to their homes in a quasi-permanent lockdown. The quality of life of people, as well as economic success, often depends on persons in authority focusing on the small things that make so much difference in the way people deal with their daily chores.

Employees travelling to work by car would undoubtedly feel more motivated to be productive if they did not have to spend an hour to get to work because of poorly planned roadworks. Persons with mobility limitations would reduce the risk of mental health problems if they could get out of their homes and move about safely on the pavements in our towns and villages to meet their friends.

Road users need a break from the stressful process of using our road network. Improved arterial roads are, of course, most welcome. But the backlog of minor projects that could enhance the experience of road users is still inflicting pain on many.

It is time to instil some sanity in the way we treat road users.

