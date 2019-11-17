A certificate presentation ceremony was recently held for students who had participated in the summer programme ‘My Future – Learning About My Prospects’ organised by the Malta Institute of Management (MIM) in collaboration with Mater Boni Consilii St Joseph School, Paola. The programme involved the organisation of guided visits for secondary students of the school to various companies aimed at providing them with insights on diverse career opportunities.

MIM vice president Hector Spiteri presented the participating students with certificates in the presence of their parents and CEOs from the various entities that took part in and supported the initiative. These included Bank of Valletta, Radisson Blu Resort, Francis J. Vassallo and Associates, Union Print, Express Trailers, St James Capua Hospital, Golden Harvest, Hili Ventures, the Cybercrime Unit, Aurobindo and Vets on Wheels.

The event was also addressed by Kenneth Vella, head of Mater Boni Consilii St Joseph School.

The event ended with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the school and the MIM extending the programme for another year.