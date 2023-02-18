Borussia Moenchengladbach continued their remarkable recent record against Bayern Munich, winning 3-2 after a controversial eighth-minute red card for defender Dayot Upamecano on Saturday.
Bayern’s Upamecano controversially saw a straight red for bringing down surging French compatriot Alassane Plea just outside the box.
Replays showed the contact was minimal but after a short video review the decision stood, making it the second time in the past three Bundesliga games Bayern have been reduced to 10 men.
Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer was given a special reception prior to the match, commemorating his eight-and-a-half year stint in Gladbach before moving to Munich to replace the injured Manuel Neuer in January.
