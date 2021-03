Borussia Moenchengladbach confirmed on Friday that their Champions League, last 16, return leg away at Manchester City is due to go ahead as planned at the Etihad Stadium on March 16.

“If we had had problems continuing our match operations in the Bundesliga, Manchester would have had to look for an alternative venue. But that is not the case,” said Gladbach sport director Max Eberl.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City cruised to a 2-0 win in last week’s first leg, which was moved from Moenchengladbach to Budapest because of Germany’s Covid-19 travel restrictions.

