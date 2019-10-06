Borussia Moenchengladbach moved top of the Bundesliga while Wolfsburg climbed to second place on Sunday after taking advantage of their Bundesliga rivals faltering with respective wins over Augsburg and Union Berlin.

Marco Rose's Gladbach are in first place for the first time since the 2011-12 season, a point clear of Wolfsburg in a congested top half of the table, after thumping Augsburg 5-1.

Champions Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are among five teams another point behind.

Gladbach dominated their lowly opponents and were three goals up after just 13 minutes and 4-0 ahead by half-time, with Patrick Herrmann hitting a quick double.

Bayern, who lost 2-1 at Hoffenheim on Saturday, surrendered top spot. Borussia Dortmund, a further two points back, and Leipzig both drew.

Gladbach took the lead in the second minute when Denis Zakaria tapped home from close range, before Herrmann quickly scored twice to put the hosts three ahead and Alassane Plea added the fourth six minutes before the break.

Augsburg opened the second half more positively, with Florian Niederlechner having an effort turned onto the post with 15 minutes remaining.

Niederlechner scored the away side's only goal five minutes later, but Breel Embolo made it five for Gladbach just five minutes later to seal a comprehensive victory.

Unbeaten Wolfsburg meanwhile are right behind the new leaders after a tight 1-0 win over newly-promoted Union earned thanks to Wout Weghorst's 69th-minute strike.

Wolfsburg endured some early pressure from the visitors, with Marius Buelter going close for Berlin in the 24th minute.

Weghorst thought his side had been given a chance to take the lead from the spot in the 52nd minute after being held back in the box by Marvin Friedrich, only to see the penalty overturned after Weghorst was deemed to have handled in the lead up.

The Dutchman wouldn't have to wait long to get on the scoresheet however, converting a perfectly timed through ball from Josip Brekalo to send his side second.

In Sunday's late game, Eintracht Frankfurt have the chance to move above Dortmund when they welcome Werder Bremen.