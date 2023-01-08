Bayern Munich manager said on Sunday that Borussia Moenchengladbach were “playing poker” over the possible winter transfer of goalkeeper Yann Sommer to the German champions.

Bayern have looked to Sommer as an immediate replacement for injured captain Manuel Neuer.

Neuer broke his leg while skiing in December and will miss the remainder of the Bundesliga season, along with much of 2023.

On Saturday, Gladbach sporting director Roland Virkus told Germany’s RP Online “we will not give Yann Sommer up. We also told Bayern that”.

Sommer, who is also the first-choice ‘keeper for the Swiss national side, has long been one of the best in the Bundesliga and could be available on the cheap due because his contract expires in the summer of 2023.

