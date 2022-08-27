Bayern Munich take on Borussia Moenchengladbach at home on Saturday, an opponent which has had their measure in recent seasons.

While Bayern have won ten titles in a row, no Bundesliga team has had more success against them than Gladbach over that period.

In the ten years since a team other than Bayern lifted the league trophy, Gladbach and Munich have won nine games each, with four draws.

Last season, Gladbach beat Bayern 2-1 at the Allianz Arena and drew 1-1 with them at home, but it was their 5-0 drubbing of the 32-time German champions in the German Cup which really rankled the Bavarians.

New Gladbach coach Daniel Farke, who twice won promotion to the Premier League with Norwich, said on Thursday taking on Bayern in Munich was “perhaps the biggest challenge in European football”.

