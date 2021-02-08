Manchester City’s first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Moenchengladbach will be played in Budapest due to strict coronavirus entry rules imposed by Germany, UEFA announced Monday.

The switch of venue comes 24 hours after Liverpool’s match against Leipzig next week was also relocated to Budapest for the same reason.

Pep Guardiola’s City will play Gladbach at the Puskas Arena on February 24.

