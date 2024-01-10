Film buffs will be able to enjoy a day on the set of Gladiator 2 in Fort Ricasoli as it opens to the public later this month.

The rare event set for January 21 was announced by the Malta Film Commission/Screen Malta on Wednesday.

Filming of Ridley Scott's highly anticipated production has been underway in Malta for several months but was interrupted by an actors' strike. The film is due to make it to cinemas at the end of this year.

Visitors will be welcomed to Fort Ricasoli, the main venue of the filming, on January 21 between 8am and 5pm.

The film set includes a reproduction of the Colosseum and other iconic Roman Empire buildings.

The building of another film set, in parts of the countryside off Miżieb, started in the past few weeks.

Gladiator 2 follows the original Gladiator film, released 24 years ago, starring Russell Crowe as Maximus, a former general forced into becoming a gladiator under the rule of the self-appointed Roman emperor Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix.

The film was a massive hit and won an Oscar for Best Picture, and Crowe took home the prize for Best Actor.

Irish actor Paul Mescal will star in the sequel alongside A-lister Denzel Washington and prominent actors Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi. Hundreds of Maltese extras are also taking part.

Through the Malta Film Commission, the government has committed itself to paying a record-breaking €46.7 million to the subsidiary company of Paramount Studios for the production of the epic film.