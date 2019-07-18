Glasgow police spent hours sizing up customers at an IKEA store in the Scottish capital last weekend following reports that up to 3,000 people planned to mob it to play a giant game of hide-and-seek.

Police were called to the store by staff after they discovered that thousands of people had registered their interest on a Facebook event advertising a planned hide-and-seek game inside the store.

Five officers scoured the store during the day, turning away groups of youths they suspected were only there to hide in different parts of the giant retail outlet.

“People are stopping everyone who ‘looks like they are here for a game of hide and seek’, one person reported on Facebook.

Officers remained in the store until 8pm, the Scotsman reported.

IKEA retail stores span thousands of square metres. Their large size have prompted people across Europe to organise hide-and-seek games inside them. One such event in Eindhoven, Holland saw 32,000 people subscribe.

The events became so popular that IKEA had to officially ban hide-and-seek games from its stores in 2015.