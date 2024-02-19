Crystal Palace named former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner as their new manager on Monday after confirming Roy Hodgson was stepping down following a terrible run of results for the struggling Premier League club.

Former England boss Hodgson, who had been under growing pressure, was hospitalised after falling ill during a training session last week as reports swirled that he was going to be sacked.

Hodgson, 76, said in a club statement that he was stepping aside to allow the club to “bring forward their plans for a new manager”.

Shortly afterwards, Palace announced they had appointed Glasner as Hodgson’s replacement, with the Austrian signing a deal until the end of the 2025/26 season.

“I am very happy to join Crystal Palace FC as manager,” said the 49-year-old Austrian, who led Eintracht Frankfurt to Europa League glory in 2022 and has also managed LASK and Wolfsburg.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com