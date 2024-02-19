Crystal Palace named former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner as their new manager on Monday after confirming Roy Hodgson was stepping down following a terrible run of results for the struggling Premier League club.

Former England boss Hodgson, who had been under growing pressure, was hospitalised after falling ill during a training session last week as reports swirled that he was going to be sacked.

Hodgson, 76, said in a club statement that he was stepping aside to allow the club to “bring forward their plans for a new manager”. 

Shortly afterwards, Palace announced they had appointed Glasner as Hodgson’s replacement, with the Austrian signing a deal until the end of the 2025/26 season.

“I am very happy to join Crystal Palace FC as manager,” said the 49-year-old Austrian, who led Eintracht Frankfurt to Europa League glory in 2022 and has also managed LASK and Wolfsburg.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.