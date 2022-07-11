An exhibition of glass mosaic reflections by Joseph Louis Meilak, a master glass artisan, is on display at the Nadur Youth Centre.

The display consists of religious and non-religious mosaics including Our Lady, the Divine Mercy, a Maltese luzzu, the Azure Window and the Holy Spirit was used during Pentecost celebrations at Nadur parish church.

The exhibition was opened and blessed by Nadur archpriest Jimmy Xerri. Visiting the exhibition is by appointment only. Those interested are to enquire at the Nadur Youth Centre.