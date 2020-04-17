A 47-year-old man was injured when glass panes he was working on came loose and fell on him on Friday.

In a statement, the police said that the man, a Mosta resident, had been unloading some glass panes at a Mosta workplace when the incident happened at around 11am.

An ambulance was called to the scene and took the man to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment. He was later certified to have suffered serious injuries.

Duty magistrate Joseph Mifsud has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and appointed a number of experts to draw up technical reports.

Police said the matter was being investigated from their end too.