A 54-year-old man was badly hurt on Friday morning when glass broke on him in a Valletta street, the police said.



The man, who lives in Mosta, was hurt on Melita Street at around 10.30am.

Police provided no further details about the incident.



He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance after paramedics were called to the scene. Doctors have certified his injuries as being grievous in nature.



The police say they are investigating further.