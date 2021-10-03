A cyclist had to carry his bicycle through the Kappara to San Ġwann subway on Sunday when he found that this had been strewn all over with glass.

In a post on Facebook, James Craig Wightman wrote: “I had to carry the bike through. Imagine carrying a pedelec with panniers stuffed with work things or your kid wearing flip flops taking a shortcut.”

Wightman said this was the brand new subway near Zammit Clapp Hospital under Regional Road.