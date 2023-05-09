The government's primary health service has launched national glaucoma scanning service for people aged over 40 years.

The service is aimed at persons who are not experiencing any symptoms so that glaucoma can be detected early and treated more effectively.

Health Minister Chris Fearne visited the community clinic in Valletta, where the service is offered without a referral. He said that although the effects of glaucoma are usually felt in persons aged over 60, early diagnosis could prevent them.

In scans held so far, 5% of persons needed to be referred to Floriana health centre for further tests.

Fearne urged all those aged over 40, those who have diabetes or a family history of glaucoma to use the new service, which will be offered in all community clinics.

Further information is available by phoning the Client Support Centre on 21 231 231 or 21 222 444.