Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer has “apologised unreservedly” for his club’s role in the failed plan to launch a breakaway European Super League.

United were one of 12 top European clubs to sign up to the controversial competition on Sunday.

They hoped to use the tournament to control a greater share of profits from European football at the expense of UEFA’s Champions League.

But just two days after its launch, the Super League collapsed on Tuesday evening when United and the five other Premier League teams involved all pulled out after a furious reaction from across the football world.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta