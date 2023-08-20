BNF Bank plc has appointed Glen Smith as its chief risk officer. Hailing from the UK, Smith boasts over 30 years of experience in financial services and banking, specialising in risk and regulation, and occupying various senior management roles in both retail and corporate banking across various markets.

Prior to his appointment at BNF Bank, Smith held the role of senior risk manager with HSBC Continental Europe, based in the Paris head office. He was responsible for the management and oversight of wholesale credit risk activities, reporting, and regulatory and risk controls covering France, Germany and Malta, among other territories.

Chief executive officer David Power welcomed Smith to the bank’s executive team, saying that this appointment will not only further strengthen the team, but also the bank’s position in the market.

We can be confident in building our customer-first strategy

The implementation of sound risk strategies aligns to the organisation’s over-arching agenda of being one of Malta’s strongest systemic financial institutions, Power added.

“With seasoned leaders in place to scale and execute our plans, we can be confident in building on our customer-first strategy, offering a greater breadth of integrated solutions to support customer success.”

On his part, Smith said he was looking forward to drawing from his experience and expertise to execute business models that advance the bank’s profitability in a sustainable, cautious manner, while contending with the staple changes in trends, markets and technologies.

“I am eager to embrace the bank’s vision and values, and to work closely with my colleagues to ultimately deliver the best products and services to the Bank’s loyal client base,” he said.

With a network of branches across Malta and Gozo, dedicated business centres and a trading room, BNF Bank offers financial products targeting individual and business needs, underpinned by personalised service excellence.