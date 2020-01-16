Labour MP Glenn Bedingfield has been appointed as parliamentary whip, while Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has been reconfirmed as leader of the House of Representatives.

Mr Bedingfield confirmed his appointment at the end of a parliamentary group meeting held on Thursday morning at Castille.

Following one of the longest recess periods in decades, parliament will reconvene next Monday. The break coincided with the change in leadership at the helm of the Labour Party following Joseph Muscat's announcement he would step down as prime minister.

Mr Bedingfield said that he was looking forward to his new job and would strive to rise to the height of his predecessors.

Asked about the forthcoming parliamentary agenda, he said that no date had been set for the House Business Committee to discuss the matter.

He will succeed Byron Camilleri who left the post in the wake of his appointment as Home Affairs Minister.

Mr Bedingfield was previously an MEP, after being elected in 2008 in a casual election to fill the seat vacated by former prime minister Joseph Muscat.

He was first elected to parliament in 2017.

Mr Bedingfield is also the executive coordinator of the Cottonera Rehabilitation Committee.