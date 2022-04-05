Former Labour minister Joe Mizzi, former parliamentary group whip Glenn Bedingfield and former junior ministers Rosianne Cutajar and Tony Agius Decelis are among the party's unelected candidates who have submitted their nomination to contest casual elections to fill parliamentary seats vacated by candidates elected in two districts.

Candidates are allowed to contest up to two districts during general elections but should they be elected from both, they have to give up one of them. In the Labour Party's case, it is the party that decides which seat must be given up. As for the PN, candidates are required by party rules to give up the seat on the district they get least votes from.

Party veteran Joe Mizzi was a backbencher in the last legislature, having previously served as transport minister. He was also minister without portfolio in the Sant government between 1996-1998.

Bedingfield was promoted to whip in 2020, when Prime Minister Robert Abela took over from Joseph Muscat. He remained in the role until the election.

Glenn Bedingfield and Joe Mizzi (right) will face off in the casual election on the second district for the seat vacated by Clyde Caruana.

Both Mizzi and Bedingfield failed to get elected from the second district, where most Labour votes went to the prime minister, followed by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, who were both elected from two districts.

Caruana will be giving up his seat in the second district.

Bedingfield will also contest a casual election in the fourth district for a seat vacated by Chris Fearne. In 2017 he was also elected by casual election.

Cutajar, a former junior minister who was made to step down after being found in breach of ethics by the parliament's standards commissioner, had also been elected by casual election in 2017.

She will be contesting the casual election for a seat in the sixth district vacated by Ian Borg.

Rosianne Cutajar would make it to parliament through the quota for women if she fails to make it by casual election.

Agius Decelis is running on the 11th district. He was a backbencher in the last two years, having been kept out of the cabinet when Robert Abela took over as prime minister.

Other former MPs seeking re-election through the casual elections are Oliver Scicluna and Jean-Claude Micallef.

New candidate Buttigieg Rebecca will be automatically declared elected from the ninth district since she is the only candidate.

The election will take place on Thursday and is expected to take a few minutes since all the data from the general election obtained through the electronic counting devices were retained. Casual elections for the PN candidates will take place on Tuesday next week.

Who are the candidates?

Second Electoral District (seat ceded by Clyde Caruana)

Bedingfield Glenn, Cassar Delia Edward, Grech James, Grech Mark, Mizzi Joseph, Scicluna Oliver and Spiteri Grech Amanda

Third Electoral District (seat ceded by Owen Bonnici)

Abela Raymond, Bugeja Said Alicia Maree Beth Sephora, Cassar Delia Edward, Demicoli Audrey, Grech James, Micallef Jean Claude and Mizzi Joseph

Fourth Electoral District (seat ceded by Christopher Fearne)

Bedingfield Glenn, Conti Herbert, De Giovanni Katya, Scicluna Oliver and Spiteri Grech Amanda

Fifth Electoral District (seat ceded by Robert Abela)

Cutajar Gianluca, Farrugia Omar, Micallef Jean Claude and Sammut Joseph Mario

Sixth Electoral District (seat ceded by Ian Borg)

Agius Galea Malcolm Paul, Apap Meli Sean, Borg Fiona, Cutajar Joseph, Cutajar Rosianne, De Giovanni Katya and Farrugia Omar

Seventh Electoral District (seat ceded by Saviour k/a Silvio Schembri)

Agius Galea Malcolm Paul, Bugeja Said Alicia Maree Beth Sephora, Cachia Naomi and Grima Chris

Ninth Electoral District (seat ceded by Michael Falzon)

Buttigieg Rebecca

Ninth Electoral District (seat ceded by Clifton Grima)

Buttigieg Rebecca

Eleventh Electoral District (seat ceded by Miriam Dalli)

Agius Decelis Anthony u Baldacchino Zarb Romilda