On November 18, 2023, the legendary big band group, Glenn Miller Orchestra will be making their debut in Malta, at the Mediterranean Conference Centre.

Presenting their highly anticipated concert tour, ‘Best Of’, the orchestra promises an unforgettable musical experience that will transport the audience back to the golden era of swing. The Glenn Miller Orchestra has delighted millions of listeners worldwide over the years. Under the leadership of the brilliant composer and arranger, Glenn Miller, the band continues to preserve authenticity and deliver incredible energy on stage.

The new ‘Best Of’ tour will take audiences on a captivating musical journey through Glenn Miller and his orchestra's greatest hits. Expect to be enthralled by timeless classics such as Moonlight Serenade, Ain't We Got Fun, Somewhere Over the Rainbow, A String of Pearls, Little Brown Jug, At Last, You Made Me Love You, I've Got the World on a String, Sing Sing Sing, American Patrol, In the Mood, We'll Meet Again, Chattanooga Choo Choo, and Pennsylvania 6-5000. This is a unique opportunity to witness the iconic compositions performed by one of the world's finest orchestras.

The members of the orchestra have dedicated themselves to extensive preparations for this new tour. Both the musicians and vocalists aim to perfectly capture Glenn Miller's distinctive style and sound, creating an immersive experience that transports the audience back in time to the concerts of the early 1930s and '40s. Glenn Miller once said: “Every musician or composer dreams of creating an absolutely distinct sound that can be recognized immediately after just a few opening bars." These words have served as tremendous inspiration for Wil Salden, the orchestra's principal conductor for nearly 40 years, owing to his longstanding dedication and exceptional work. As a perfectionist, he has always demanded the same level of commitment from every member of the ensemble. It is this approach to their craft that has earned the orchestra the admiration and awe of their audiences.

The orchestra's musical calling cards are their sentimental ballads, such as the timeless Moonlight Serenade, which the group performs exactly as Glenn Miller composed them years ago. The ensemble's elegant musicians exude a genuine love for emotional jazz, and their joy of playing is visibly apparent. With a history spanning 90 years, the Glenn Miller Orchestra has graced stages worldwide, captivating the hearts of audiences everywhere. The Glenn Miller Orchestra has performed in the US, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Japan, and the Philippines.

In November 2023, the unforgettable Glenn Miller Orchestra – Best Of concert will arrive in Malta, for the first time. Whether you are a longtime fan of Glenn Miller or are just beginning to discover his extraordinary sound, this concert promises to bring immense joy and evoke deep emotions in every listener. Tickets sales are open at https://www.showshappening.com/.