One little girl has a special wish this Christmas – she wants to be able to understand better in class.

“I wish for my teacher to make me understand but I’m shy,” she wrote in her letter to Santa, which was one of the hundreds of hopeful letters to Santa posted to the Maltapost head office in Qormi.

From small credit-card sized letters to large A4 papers, some letters were placed in sealed envelopes while others were left unsealed – offering a glimpse into the wishes of children this Christmas.

As always, many asked for toys with popular requests including slime, squishy toys and LOLs and there were the requests for larger technological gifts such as tablets, PlayStations and games.

One boy, who was clearly aware of the risk of too much screentime, wrote that he wanted “a PS4 which I promise not to be addicted to”.

Some children opted for more useful requests such as an electric toothbrush and clothes with one girl specifying she would like a crop top and make-up.

Many children started their letters by telling Santa that they had been good this year or thanking him for placing them in the “nice” list as opposed to the “naughty” list.

Some of children were more altruistic in their letters.

“For this year I want health for the world and my family,” one girl wrote while another said: “Give my family lots of love”.

One child asked “please give gifts for the poor” and another wrote “I want this to be the best Christmas ever... give presents to the children in need.”

Then, there were requests for pets of all sizes. One child wrote: “I’m in love with hamsters” and asked for a hamster complete with cage, food and decorations.

Another child went for a lightly larger pet, writing: “I want a Chihuahua, clothes for my mum, pyjamas for my dad and socks for nannu and nanna.”

And a child with larger dreams asked for “an elephant”.

And, on that scale of size – that might not fit in the sleigh – one boy wrote he wanted “a fork lifter for me to drive” then added – just in case – “or a fork lifter with a remote”.

Maltapost will now send the letters to the Santa Claus main post office, in Finland, where the bearded man himself will make the magic happen or at least most of it... depending on logistics.